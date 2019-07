THE NEPTUNE ISLANDS, SOUTH AUSTRALIA – JUNE 2014: A great white shark heads towards the camera, just below the surface of the water. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brad Leue / Barcroft Images

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

It’s finally here! Today marks the start of one of Discovery Channel’s largest events of the year: Shark Week.

From July 28 through August 4, Discovery Channel is set to air more than 20 hours of shark programming on their network.

The week-long phenomenon has a large following from people across the country who post up and “glue their eyes to the television” all week long.

Do you do anything fun for Shark Week? Give us a tag and let us know on social media!