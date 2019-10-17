“The Wall that Heals” officially opens in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT)

Folks across the east are getting the chance to see a national monument in their hometown.

“The Wall that Heals” is a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C. and it’s making a stop in Tarboro.

A small pack of fruit snacks was left at “The Wall that Heals” by Jim Marsh.

“I couldn’t leave them a beer, or a whiskey bottle,” said Jim Marsh, a Vietnam Veteran.

The snack was left for two people that lost their lives in Vietnam.

“It’s a little connection. I just sort of makes your heart feel better,” said Marsh.

The people at the wall scratch the names of friends and loved ones they knew well on to pieces of paper, or maybe those they didn’t ever get the chance to meet.

“It gives me a connection with someone as a child that I didn’t know, but I know one of my family members served there so it kind of connects me back to that,” said Terrance Dickens, a visitor. “It’s something I can show my kids.”

People here are taking their time today to look through thousands of names who never made it home.

“There’s too many names. Too many names and they’re all young men,” said Marsh.

Veterans and educators here are hoping to remind folks of their stories.

“They’re sort of forgotten these guys. They didn’t have a good time coming home,” said Marsh.

And remind future generations of how many men and women made the ultimate sacrifice.

“They’re living in the greatest country in the world, and these names right here were people that felt that way about it and were willing to give up a lot for it, and we owe these people here a whole lot,” said Frank Robinson, a veteran.

“The Wall that Heals” is open to the public 24 hours a day until Sunday afternoon.