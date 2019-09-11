Thermo Fisher Scientific donates lab safety materials to Wellcome Middle School

Anyiah Telfair is an 8th grader at Wellcome Middle School in Greenville.

She says, “Science gives you many opportunities to learn about the world, yourself and other people” and although she is young, she already has dreams of becoming a neurologist.

One company in Pitt County is trying to help those dreams come true.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a biotech product development company and they have a STEM mini-grants project going to the Pitt County Educational Foundation.

This includes more than 1,000 backpacks containing lab safety equipment for students to use in hands-on labs.

Sherifa Atwa is the 8th-grade science teacher at the school, she shares her excitement for these new resources.

“I think that being able to have access to the materials that actual scientists would utilize gives them more buy into the subject and understand that they can actually make a career out of what they’re doing in class,” she says.

The kits donated from Thermo Fisher include aprons, gloves, goggles, and STEM notebooks, all necessary items in order to conduct safe experiments.

Anyiah says that being able to do more labs will help her in her future studies when she goes to college.

Representatives from the company say they want these 8th graders to be just as excited about science as they are and with these materials, students have the opportunity to feel like real scientists.

