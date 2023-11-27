NEW BERN NC Run, don’t walk! If you haven’t yet been Through the Looking Glass to see “A Journey with the Storytellers,” time is running short! This free event at the Duffy Exhibition Gallery, NC History Center has been delighting visitors since April, but soon, like Santa, it will be gone. Your last chance to see it is January 6, 2024.

Not a museum person? That’s ok – this exhibit is unlike any you’ve seen before! From ceiling to floor and wall to wall, it explodes with color and movement, bringing to life vibrant stories of New Bern’s fascinating past. After 100 years, the Historical Society has a large collection of images and artifacts, many of which have been hidden for years in files and storage. This is a rare opportunity to see them.

Visitors are enthralled by what they find. “I’m definitely coming back, there’s so much to see!” “This is the best exhibit I’ve seen here!” and “There is so much I never knew, and I was born here!” These are just a few of the comments from the visitor’s book.

Executive Director, Mickey Miller explains: “History will surround you. Look around and you’ll meet the key storytellers of New Bern. Look down and you’ll follow the hands of a clock. Watch for map projections, Miss Gertrude’s New Bern firsts, and videos of times gone by. Look up and you’ll see the centerpiece of the exhibit — a unique ceiling-mounted mobile composed of hundreds of historical postcards. The generosity of many, including our friends at Tryon Palace, has made this impressive exhibit possible.”

The Duffy Gallery is located in the North Carolina History Center at 529 South Front Street and is open from 10am to 5pm Monday – Saturday, and noon-5pm on Sunday. Admission to the Duffy Gallery is free.

As 2023 comes to a close, the New Bern Historical Society wraps up an extremely busy and lively 100th anniversary year filled with special events, speakers and this outstanding exhibit. One hundred years is quite a feat for any organization! It began at the home of Mrs. R. N. Duffy on April 19, 1923, when 19 people gathered to start a branch of the State Historical Society. It has grown over the years to a dynamic organization of more than 1300 history-loving members. That’s a century of service telling the story of the remarkable people and events that have shaped this community and contributed to our state and nation.

Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.