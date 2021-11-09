‘This madness doesn’t seem to stop’: US Republicans criticize Biden administration on immigration

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some Republican congressmen criticized President Joe Biden and his administration for not doing enough to address problems at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, criticized the president for not stepping in as caravans travel to the border.

“Tens of thousands of migrants are currently in a caravan moving toward our Southern border,” Jordan said. “And how did Democrats in Congress respond? With the bill that gives amnesty to what’s estimated to be eight million people.”

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said Democrat policies are encouraging migrants to make the journey by pushing to include some amnesty for migrants in the nearly $2 trillion spending bill currently going through Congress.

“They’re providing more incentives, pouring gas on the fire of the chaos at the border by saying, ‘We’re going to give eight million people amnesty and this pathway to citizenship,'” Arrington said.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., defended the bill as the only solution on the table to fix the broken immigration system.

“That would reduce the backlog for immigrants who are applying for jobs here,” Auchincloss said. “Under their green cards that would allow people who have been here for 10 years to access legal work authorization.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz sent a letter to Biden urging officials to step in in regards to this caravan– citing concerns. Cruz said that if they don’t, the situation could escalate as it did several weeks ago in Del Rio.

“This madness doesn’t seem to stop, it only grows,” Arrington said.