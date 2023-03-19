GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Travel is on the rise in America despite the social-economic status many Americans face.

Travel trends such as “workcations” and “hush trips” are popular currently. GoCity conducted a nationwide survey and found that about a third of remote workers have already worked during one leisure trip.

A majority of Americans, 77%, said that this helps with flexibility concerning paid time off. One in four plan to extend their upcoming vacations by working remotely and nearly one in ten plan to be in Florida in 2023 while working from “home”.

The generation that is the biggest part of this new trend is Gen-Z as nearly 50% of them said that they will take a ‘workcation’ in 2023.

To check out the full report and how this trend impacts productivity, visit GoCity’s website.