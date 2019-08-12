Your Week Ahead for August 12, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a look at important news and events happening this week across Eastern North Carolina!

New Bern law enforcement agencies are honoring their own.

New Bern Police Department and New Bern Fire & Rescue, will have a promotion and recognition ceremony Monday.

Both departments will recognize officers and firefighters for their achievements.

The ceremony will take place at 3:00 p.m. in the North Carolina Tryon Palace History Center. The public is invited to attend.

Tn the wake of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

The city of Jacksonville is looking at ways to stay prepared.

Jacksonville mayor Sammy Phillips will announce a new effort to develop threat assessments at the schools where Jacksonville police school resource officers are serving.

A news conference is set for 11 a.m. on Monday at Jacksonville city hall.

One organization continues to help veterans transition back to civilian life.

North Carolina for Military Employment will hold a hiring event in Havelock Wednesday.

This event is free and open to active duty service members, guard, reserve, veterans, and military spouses.

You’ll be connect with HR experts and hiring managers. Interviews will be conducted onsite during the event.