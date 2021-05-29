Thousands send congratulations to recent Cumberland County high school grad

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cape Fear High School graduate is receiving congratulations from hundreds after she received her diploma.

Leianna Smith’s mother posted to Facebook about her daughter completing high school and the post has been shared by thousands.

The response was so big, a drive-by graduation celebration for Smith is planned for Sunday.

Everyone is welcome to come and help celebrate Smith’s milestone on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5390 Clinton Road in Stedman.

Her parents said it can be difficult for Smith to make friends and graduates with special needs should be celebrated, too.

