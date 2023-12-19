CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office charged three people in connection to an overdose that happened in May of this year.

Nicholas Joyner (42 years old and from Atlantic), Melissa Mastropierro (41 years old and from Atlantic, and Joel Willis (32 years old) were all charged with Death by Distribution on Monday. This follows the overdose of Pawnee Schmitz, a 30 year old Davis resident, who passed away in May.

The trio is currently being held at the Carteret County Detention Center and are facing additional drug charges related to the investigation.

Joyner is under a $175,000 bond, Mastropierro is under a $150,000 bond, and Willis has a $125,000 bond. They are set for there first court appearance this week.