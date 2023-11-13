MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tickets for the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic PGA Tour event at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Myrtle Beach Classic, which is scheduled for May 9-12, is one of 36 events on the FedEx Cup regular season schedule for 2024. It is the first major professional golf tournament to call the Grand Strand home in the past 24 years.

“With ticket options for the Myrtle Beach Classic hitting the greens, so to speak, the excitement surrounding the event is palpable,” tournament director Darren Nelson said. “We encourage enthusiasts of all ages to secure their spot and be a part of this inaugural tournament.”

In August, Collins Wakefield, the president of the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, told News13 that he expects the tournament to bring about 10,000 people to the course each day of the event. He said he expects the Grand Strand to see millions of dollars in economic impact.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting myrtlebeachclassic.com. Ticket options include daily and weekly general admission, Clubhouse and weekly Club 18 Shared Hospitality. Children younger than 15 will be admitted free with an adult ticketholder.

The Clubhouse ticket, which is limited to 100 per day, will allow access into the club’s ballroom lounge featuring various amenities. The Club 18 Shared Hospitality option includes food and beverage and offers covered, open-air viewing directly behind the 18th green. Private hospitality and pro-am opportunities are also available.