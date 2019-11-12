Tips for keeping warm and staying safe as temps drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

As temperatures fall across the east, local officials want to remind folks how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from cooler temperatures this season.

Try to wear as many layers as you can in order to protect your body from whatever winter weather comes your way.

“Anything to block the wind is great. Hats, gloves, scarves, really bundle up. It’s better and it’s easier to take stuff off than to not be prepared and have to go back and put more on,” said Rebekah Thurston, Fire Life Safety Educator at Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Heating equipment is involved in one in every six reported fires across the U.S. according to the National Fire Prevention Association.

Thurston says if you’re planning on purchasing a heater, look for the “UL” sticker on the box or the device.

“UL stands for ‘Underwriters Laboratory,’ and they do testing to make sure these products are safe and that they’re doing what they’re actually supposed to be doing,” said Thurston.

Smaller space heaters also need an adequate amount of space around them.

“When your using a space heater, you want to have a three foot radius around it, and anything that can be flammable including curtains, bedding, and other furniture. You may not realize how warm you’re getting, but it could end up burning you,” said Thurston.

Thurston said it’s also important to have a working carbon monoxide detector inside your home, especially if you plan on using heaters that run on some form of fuel.

For more information on how to prevent cold weather fires, click here.