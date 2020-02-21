Tips for keeping your pets safe in the snow

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It has been a fun day to play in the snow with family and friends and even your pets!

But, a local veterinarian has a couple of tips to keep your furry friends safe in the cold.

A good rule of thumb is if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pets.

Dr. Christian Proietto of Animal Care East in Winterville says jackets, sweaters and even footwear can protect animals from frostbite. Yes… animals can get it too!

One thing to be on the lookout for is the salt and brine on the roads. It can cause topical discomfort for your pet’s paw pads.

Dr. Proietto says if you notice your pet in any discomfort from the salt, wipe off their paws with a warm washcloth or a baby wipe.

The salt or brine can cause harmful effects such as salt toxicosis if ingested.

Here are some things to look out for.

“If they’re acting lethargic or having any kind of vomiting or diarrhea or excessive thirst, that would warrant a trip to your veterinarian,” said Dr. Proietto.

He also says if you have any concerns or if your pet is acting strange bring them into the vet as soon as possible.