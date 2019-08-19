Tips to keep environment safe from mosquitoes

This week a mosquito in North Carolina tested positive for West Nile virus. Here are tips on how to take precautions to prevent further spreading.

It only takes one bite to become infected with one of these illnesses so it is critical to protect your family and property.

9 On Your Side spoke to a pest control company, Mosquito Joe, for tips to battle these bugs.

The owner, Glenn Wiley, stated: “eliminate all of the water sources.. they need to try to eliminate water because mosquitoes need water to breed.”

Most common things left out to collect water is clogged gutters and kids toys.

Wiley added “they are attracted to your body with the more you sweat.. if you are consuming alcohol all that similar things attracts the chemicals from the body. The more you are drinking the more Carbon Dioxide you’re giving off and that is how they find you.”

Other ways to prevent mosquito bites is to not wear dark colors, wear long sleeves and pants, apply bug repellent, and limit outdoor activity during dawn and dusk.

