Todd and Julie Chrisley indicted on tax evasion charges

ATLANTA (CBS NEWSPATH) – An Atlanta reality TV couple received a $100,000 bond Wednesday on charges of tax evasion, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion.

Todd and Julie Chrisley made their first appearance in federal court in Atlanta Wednesday.

The 27-page indictment names Todd and Julie Chrisley as well as their former Roswell-based certified public accountant Peter Tarantino.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said the family and their former accountant allegedly falsified documents to receive big loans. They also allegedly created fake bank statements and filed false tax returns, the indictment claims.

The reality TV star, who previously lived in Georgia and taped his show in the Peach State, is now pointing fingers at a former employee. In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, the “Chrisley Knows Best” star wrote in part:

“I’ve never talked about this publicly, but there’s a cloud hanging over Julie and me for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time.”

While Todd’s post said he wouldn’t go into details, he claimed that after being fired, the former employee took phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them the family had committed the financial crimes.”

The show on USA Network has followed the Chrisleys for seven seasons. USA Network has not commented on whether the indictment would impact the show. Todd said Tuesday the family knows they have “done nothing wrong.”

On Wednesday the couple sat in a federal courtroom–handcuffs just removed–a far cry from their lavish surroundings made famous on their reality television show.

A grand jury indicting the two and their former accountant.

The Chrisleys are accused of fraudulently obtaining millions in loans while evading taxes for years, while Georgia residents. They now reside in Nashville.

A judge set bond at $100 thousand dollars each, and the case now goes to trial.

When leaving court, Todd Chrisley told CBS46, he and his family are leaning on their faith to get through the legal troubles.