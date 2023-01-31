HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tom’s Place in High Point will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants next month, according to an ABR news release.

ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on local independently-owned restaurants.

ABR will bring its roadshow to Tom’s Place on Feb. 14 and will film from 9 a.m. to noon. Owner Chris Giannopoulos will be interviewed about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

The episode will be aired on social media after filming and on ABR’s website.

Giannopoulos was eleven years old when his parents Tom and Anna opened Tom’s Place in 1987. Giannopoulos left college after attending for a year and has been working at the restaurant ever since.

He says weathering the pandemic has been a challenge and the best part of the restaurant is his customers.