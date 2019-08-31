Top hurricane preparation tools recommended by Lowe’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As hurricane season approaches, it’s important to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

Employees at Lowe’s want to help communities prevent as much damage as possible and recommend certain products to prepare for the hurricane season.

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian it’s important to stock up and be prepared to weather the storm with the right tools to best prevent flooding, wind damage and have a reliable energy source.

Sandbags, generators, generator fuel, chainsaws, and tarps rank among some of the top tools to prevent as well as recover from hurricane damage.

Hurricanes can wipe out power for hours and sometimes days. Generators are potentially the most critical components of hurricane preparation to have a reliable energy source if you lose power.

Lowe’s employees recommend to stock up on generator fuel early on as customers have already started purchasing these products at in stores.

If you plan to use a generator, an important reminder is to never use one inside your home or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Exposure to carbon monoxide can cause loss of consciousness and death.

Another recommended item ranked at the top of the list are sandbags to prevent flooding around the entries of your home as even minor flooding can cause significant damage.

“It keeps the water out, you place them in front of your home and definitely want to get a good barricade,” Lowe’s Supervisor Joshua Pierce said.

Lowe’s employees recommend preparing for the worst-case scenario by continually staying stocked up this season on basic necessities like flashlights, batteries, dehumidifiers, and water.

Lowes says they have flood necessities stocked in mass amount.