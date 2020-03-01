Top Spin Diving hosts meet at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Top Spin Diving held a meet at ECU’s Minges Natatorium March 1st, to showcase the skills divers have gained from practicing all season.

Top Spin Diving is a youth diving program for anyone looking to learn how to dive, from the ages six to eighteen.

ECU diving coach Jesse Lyman talks with divers at the meet.

Nearly twenty divers competed, from clubs all over North Carolina.

Divers were judged on their technique with a scale from zero to ten.

Hosting the event was ECU’s head diving coach Jesse Lyman.

“It’s a great way to introduce people to diving. ECU is actually the only diving facility on the Eastern part of North Carolina,” said Lyman.

“So, having them exposed to such a great sport is truly an awesome thing to be a part of.”

Their next meet will be in Greensboro in April.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the club, you can either email topspindiving@gmail.com or head to their website here.