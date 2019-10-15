Town of Beaufort leading safety roadway efforts

Tuesday afternoon, the Beaufort Police Department hosted an awareness and education event to inform people about safety on the roads.

It’s an effort the Town of Beaufort is working towards creating a safer community for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Also a partnership with Watch for Me NC campaign. The program aims to reduce injuries through a proactive approach of public education, and community engagement.

Beaufort Chief of Police Paul Burdette said because the area is a transient community, educating the public is never ending.

“It’s to let folks know essentially what their responsibilities are to keep both them, and the people they share the roadway with safe,” said Burdette.

He emphasized safety on the roads is the responsibility of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

In the past year, Burdette says there’s been five vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents, but this program is a proactive approach to prevent future injuries.

The Town Mayor Everette Newton said the town is also playing a role in providing safer streets.

“With the new highways and bridge construct we can now start to attach parts of our community that have been detached because of the highway 70 that ran right through town. Now we can bring the community back together,” said Newton.

Newton said efforts for safer roadway infrastructure continues to grow. An unsafe location right now is the north-east part of town. He mentioned a new crosswalk that’s ADA accessible, with lights needed to be installed.