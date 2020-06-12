Town of Holly Ridge hires Michael Sorg Jr. as Chief of Police

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Holly Ridge has hired Michael Sorg Jr. as Chief of Police.

Michael Sorg, Jr. will begin serving the Town of Holly Ridge as Police Chief on June 22.

Sorg comes to the Town of Holly Ridge with 19 years of law enforcement experience.

Most recently Sorg served as a Captain with the Town of Wrightsville Beach Police Department – Support Services Division.

The majority of his previous experience involves investigations (vice/narcotics, violent crimes, etc.), federal task forces, in-service training instructor, and patrol.



Chief Sorg said, “I believe in community-based policing, community wellness, procedural justice, and a function over form approach to law enforcement services to citizens. I believe that peace officers should be part of the communities they swore to protect in order to make a community a safe place to live in. I also feel that peace officers are guardians of their community and should be trusted to offer support to citizens. I will bring this philosophy to the Holly Ridge Police Department and look forward to getting to know the community.”

“The Town of Holly Ridge is very excited to have Chief Sorg coming on board at this time. The Town will take this opportunity to focus on revamping our police services, concentrating more on community policing,” Town Manager, Heather Reynolds said.