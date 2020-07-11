Town of Hookerton holds community wide yard sale

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Hookerton held a Community Wide Yard Sale event on Saturday, July 11th.

From 7 a.m. to noon, twelve different sales went on across town which attracted people from all over.

People wanting to participate in the yard sales were encouraged to sign up through the Hookerton Town Office.

Casey Herring and her family were one of the groups to hold a yard sale. Herring was thrilled to see people getting together in the town.

“Everybody that has come out here has had on the mask, so you know it’s been safe,” said Herring.

“Just a way for people to get out. Hookerton’s a close knit community, but they advertised it well so I think we had a pretty good turnout.”

Sellers and shoppers in Hookerton say they hope there will be more community yard sales in the future.