Emergency contacts, important links

In the event of a life-threatening emergency, dial 9-1-1. Use these numbers and additional contacts for general information and when you have a non-life threatening emergency.
TRAFFIC INFORMATION
https://www.dmv.org/travel/511.php
Call 511
North Carolina Trafﬁc Line: 877-511-4662
FEMA Road Conditions: 1-800-621-3362
NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (NCDOT)
https://www.ncdot.gov/Pages/default.aspx
North Carolina DOT: 1-877-DOT4YOU
NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
https://www.ncdps.gov/ncem
1-800-858-0368
AMERICAN RED CROSS
1-800-733-2767
www.redcross.org
North Carolina Traffic and Travel Info: 1-866-695-1182
County Emergency Management Numbers
BEAUFORT – 252-946-2046
BERTIE – 252-794-5300
CRAVEN – 252-636-6608
CARTERET – 252-222-5841
DUPLIN – 910-296-2160
GREENE – 252-747-2544
HYDE – 252-926-4178
LENOIR – 252-526-6666
JONES – 252-448-1697
MARTIN – 252-789-4530
ONSLOW – 910-455-3113
PAMLICO – 252-745-4131
PITT – 252-902-3950
TYRELL – 252-796-2251
Below are some resources to help you with your severe weather planning and safety education.
• FEMA’s severe weather preparedness page
• Be Informed
• Make a Plan
• Build a Kit
• Get Involved
• Ready North Carolina
• NOAA Weather Radio
• Wireless Emergency Alerts
• National Hurricane Center