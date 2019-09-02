Stay up to date with the latest warnings and advisories on WNCT 9 On Your Side and WNCT.com. Download the First Alert Weather App for your smartphone.
You can track Dorian with us on First Alert VIPIR radar, watch our live stream in case your power goes out, and have access to our latest weather blogs.
- Watch the latest warnings and advisories on WNCT 9 On Your Side and WNCT.com.
- Have a family plan in place and stay together at all times. Go to a predetermined interior room away from windows.
- Fill sinks, bathtubs, and buckets full of water for sanitary use. If the power goes out, you may lose your water supply.
- Remember, one gallon per person, per day.
- Fill a cooler with ice to store food in case the power goes out.
- Bring in outdoor lawn furniture, toys, garden tools and tie-down objects that cannot be brought inside.
- Make sure all of your portable electronics; smartphone, tablet, MP3 player, laptop, are fully charged. Consider buying a battery-operated charger to use if the power goes out.
- Have plenty of toys and books to keep children entertained.
- Let someone know you are staying home during the storm.
- Do not go out in the brief calm, as strong winds can pick up sooner than you expect.
Home Disaster Kit
Water & Food
- At least one gallon of water per person per day for at least 3-5 day
- At least a 3-5 day supply of non-perishable food
Food
- Ready-to-eat canned meat, fruits, vegetables
- Canned juices, powdered milk, soup
- Non-perishable high-energy food: nuts, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars
- Food for infants and elderly persons
Tools & Supplies
- Cell phone with chargers
- Hand-crank or battery-operated radio
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First-aid kit
- Paper plates, cups a, d plastic utensils
- Extra cash or travelers’ cheques, loose change
- Manual can opener, utility knife
- Map of area (for locating shelters or evacuation routes)
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Multi-purpose tool
- Insect repellent and sunscreen
- Camera (damage photos)
- Extra set of car keys and house keys
Sanitation
- Toilet paper, towelettes, soap, hand sanitizer, liquid detergent, feminine supplies
- Personal items, plastic garbage bags, and disinfectants
Clothing & Bedding
- Sturdy shoes or work boots
- Rain gear
- Hats, work gloves, sunglasses
- Extra set of clothing
- Blankets or sleeping bags
Baby Items
- Formula, diapers, bottles, powdered milk, and medications
Special Items for Adults
- Prescription and non-prescription medication that are regularly used, denture needs, contact lenses, eyeglasses, hearing aid batteries
Important Records
- Keep copies in a waterproof, portable container
- Will, insurance policies, contracts, deeds, stocks, and bonds
- Passports, Social Security cards, immunization records
- Bank accounts and credit card numbers
- Inventory of valuable household goods
- Family & emergency contact information
- Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates)