Traffic stop yields meth, 2 arrests in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Traffic stop yields meth and the arrest of two women in Nash County.

On October 25, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit were following up on several narcotics complaints and were able to discern that a subject would be bringing an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine into Nash County.

Around 3:00 p.m., the Nash County Narcotics Unit conducted a vehicle stop at N.C. 581 and Stone Hill Church Road for several moving violations.

A probable cause search revealed multiple individual plastic bags of methamphetamine packaged for sale totaling 26 grams on Sarah Jane Pierce.

Following further investigation, both the driver, Pierce, and the passenger, identified as Susan Watson Tyler, were taken into custody without any incident.

Tyler was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and Pierce was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and one count of maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance.

Tyler received a $2,000 bond, Pierce received a $3,000 bond, and both were placed in the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.