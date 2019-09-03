Transportation company to invest $4.7 Million in Rocky Mount

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – FFE Transportation Services, a temperature-controlled carrier, will create 96 new jobs in Nash County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

The company will invest $4.7 million in establishing a new service center in Rocky Mount.

“More and more companies are choosing North Carolina for their operation,” said Governor Cooper. They are looking to invest in a community with a steady pipeline of talent, the right location and a great quality of life. I know first-hand that Rocky Mount could not be a better fit for FFE.”

FFE Transportation Services is the largest asset-based refrigerated, less-than-truckload carrier in the United States.

With secure frozen and refrigerated trailers, FFE’s technology provides temperature reports and location tracking during transport.

The company began transporting frozen food in 1946 by installing Army refrigerators in trailers.

FFE now ships plasma, pharmaceuticals and other perishable products.

The Rocky Mount location will serve the Mid and South-Atlantic regions of the United States.

“We are very excited to strategically expand our network into the Mid-Atlantic region. This expansion will provide better service to our customers,” said Nick Cook, Vice President of Operations for FFE Transportation Services. This project expands FFE’s footprint to reach a new group of talent that can grow with the organization. The Rocky Mount service center will be a beautiful place that our drivers will feel good about calling home. The location was a huge factor, but the assistance from the state of North Carolina made this an easy decision for us.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. (EDPNC) led the state’s support for the company’s decision.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average for all new positions could reach up to $51,356.

The current average annual wage in Nash County is $39,515.

FFEs project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today.

Over the course of the seven-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $60 million.

Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $760,000, spread over seven years.

State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

“Gaining 96 new jobs is exciting news,” said N.C. Senator Rick Horner. I know FFE Transportation Services will have tremendous success in Nash County.”

In addition to North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Nash Community College, Carolinas Gateway Partnership, City of Rocky Mount, Turning Point Workforce Development Board and Nash County.