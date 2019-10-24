Trenton Elem. School receives $20,000 to rebuild after Florence

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A couple of organizations have come together to help students continue learning and rebuild after Hurricane Florence.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation and the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) presented a check of $20,000 to Trenton Elementary School in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon. It’s part of the Beyond Words Grant Program.

The school previously located at 188 Elementary School Lane relocated to 1387 NC Highway 58 S in August. But the original school suffered significant damage because of Hurricane Florence. The storm destroyed the school’s library.

Cheryl Heath, Media Coordinator at Trenton Elementary said more than 5,300 books were lost because of Florence.

Heath said because there was no funding from the school, the library relied on donations from several organizations to fill the library’s shelves.

Until students witnessed a $20,000 check handed to Trenton Elementary.

“Oh they’re excited to get the books,” said Heath.

Agustus King, District Manager at Dollar General said the contribution is important for students’ education.

Cheryl Heath and Agustus King with a $20,000 check to Trenton Elementary Library.

“If you think about what they went through over the past two years, I mean completely losing you school. and for a lot of children school is a sense of security it’s a place of escape, it’s a place of joy,” said King.

Starting next week, Heath said the school will use the donation to buy some new books.