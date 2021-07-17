Triad health leaders push to get more people vaccinated as cases rise

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are rising COVID-19 cases across North Carolina and in the Triad.

Health leaders are scrambling and trying to get as many people vaccinated and protected against the virus to prevent even further spread.

They’re targeting zip codes that have a higher rate of current COVID cases and low rates of vaccinations.

Health officials are hoping this encourages people to get their shots as soon as possible.

“It’s just like an ice cream truck coming around. You can go outside and get an ice cream cone, and you can go outside and get a vaccine,” said Kenya Godette, with the Guilford County Health Department. “We’re reinventing the way vaccines happen.”

On Friday, the Guilford County Mobile Vaccination Unit was at the Colt’s Run Apartments on Wintergarden Lane in Greensboro.

It’s in zip code 27407, where there have been at least 12 active cases in the past week.

Godette told FOX8 this is only the second time the mobile vaccination unit has gone to communities in need of extra protection against the coronavirus.

“An upward trend on the COVID dashboard is something that we’re concerned about,” she said.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 321 active cases in the county.

700 people have tested positive over the past 30 days.

Hospitalizations at Cone Health have nearly doubled in the past week. There are now 20 people getting medical assistance to fight COVID at their facilities.

Wake Forest Baptist Health leaders are also seeing an increase: about a dozen people are getting treated in their hospitals.

Novant Health leaders have also reported an increase in hospitalizations. They said most of their patients are not vaccinated.

“We want to see those cases going down and hospitalizations going down,” Godette said.

That means, they want to get shots into more people’s arms, quickly. They’re also targeting 25-49-year-olds who currently make up the highest rate of active cases in the county.

They’re running into some difficulties.

On Tuesday, the Mobile Vaccination Unit was at the Farmer’s Market. They only gave out 14 first doses of the vaccine and two-second doses.

Friday’s event had 15 people get their first dose.

County health leaders are staying positive.

“I would say that every vaccine given is a success,” Godette said. “It’s a vaccine that may not have happened otherwise.”

For more information on the Mobile Vaccination Unit schedule, head to their website.