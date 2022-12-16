(WGHP) — It’s the season of giving, and lacrosse players across the Piedmont Triad know all about supporting their community through the annual Hunger Games Tournament. In the past, it’s raised more than ten tons of food to give to the Kernersville Salvation Army.

“It’s great pride for me to see these guys and what they do because it is about their character, and it shows what they’re willing to do for their community,” Southwest Guilford Lacrosse Coach James O’Connor said. “That’s better than anywhere loss record on any season”

The lacrosse community is a tight-knit one but also a competitive one. That desire to win extends beyond the actual game.

“My players take great pride in winning this event,” Coach O’Connor said. “And by winning this event, it’s the most food collected”

Every year, around 350 lacrosse players from high schoolers to adults compete in the Hunger Games Tournament. The only requirement is that they bring a bag of food to donate to the Kernersville Salvation Army.

“Every year just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” player Robbie Maye said. “It’s hard to believe that we’ll do ten tons of food…then next year, we’ll top that. It’s like every year we top it. It’s awesome.”

The tournament also allows former lacrosse players to put on the gloves once again and compete in an adult division.

“For those of us that have kids and coach…it’s a good break for those of us that just love the game to actually get out and…be able to play for a good cause,” player Clark Seaton said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

“When I tell people, they’re surprised at 37 years old still kind of get out here, get beat up and they keep coming back,” Casey Grandelli said. “I don’t break anything. There’s been some horror stories over the years, but nothing’s happened to me yet, so I’ll keep coming out until something bad happens that keeps me from coming.”

“We do make fun of each other because…our older guys will come out here and one day, and then everyone will text each other about how they can walk on Monday or Tuesday,” Tournament Director Hugh Fiery said.

But behind every goal and cross-check is the desire to help out those who need it most.

“It’s great because it means we get to…have fun, but we’re also helping out the local community as well,” Ward Baker said. “It’s great to give back to the community that I live in.”

When it comes to giving back, nobody does it better than Southwest Guilford, who has won the tournament 10 out of the past 11 years.

“They have brought so much food for so long,” Fiery said. “They are a well-oiled machine.”

And we mean a lot of food. The team filled a 26-foot box truck with donations all for the Salvation Army.

“This shows what type of kids and what kind of character they have off the field,” Coach O’Connor said. “Again, that’s what’s most important to me. And we’ve actually heightened the competitiveness in the other teams up because we are the team to beat, and they are going out and getting more food to try to beat us, which is a great thing.”

The food will last for six to eight months, but the memories last forever, leaving everyone with a reason to keep coming back year after year.