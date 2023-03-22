GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Remarkable Woman in the Triad community is looking out for our four-legged friends and their humans.

Sylvia Mayon started Break the Chain Kennel Kru seven years ago. She believes a broken chain is a chance for a breakthrough.

“To see how their personalities change from the chain to once they’re in there, we just all go into tears to see them running around and happy and playing,” said Mayon.

She’s talking about the more than 119 dogs her group has served. However, it isn’t just about the animals she wants their owners to know they’re missing something wonderful when their pet is feeling alone.

“I let them know the one thing they’re chaining outside is the one thing that can fill the void,” said Mayon.

Her dog Kona filled the void she held. She and her husband adopted him while living in Hawaii. He was abandoned and wanted love and a home. Mayon says she felt the same way growing up without a steady home, overcoming complicated family dynamics.

When she and her husband put him down in 2015 she made a promise.

“I vowed to be a voice for other abandoned and neglected animals,” said Mayon.

She started Break the Chain Kennel Kru because her heart broke each time she saw dogs chained up in yards, muddy, cold, and isolated from their owners.

“My team, they are not judgmental, we try to show compassion,” said Mayon. “None of us know behind the scenes what somebody is truly going through and we try to be you know, very mindful of that.”

They work with owners to put up kennels in their yards, with straw, a bed and shelter from the rain for pets who can’t go inside.

“Part of our mission is to spend time with the family, spend time with the dog, we don’t just come here, put up a kennel and leave there’s a lot more to building those relationships,” said Mayon.

After the kennel goes up her team comes back every six weeks to lay down new straw, take dogs to the vet, or find a place to board them if the family is in transition.

Mayon often uses her own money to go beyond, finding people appliances or air conditioners, things to help them be better people and pet owners.

She’s also a devoted mom and works a full-time job at a bank.

“Two of my volunteers are actually kennel recipients so that is when I started Break the Chain, part of the program was if we assist you, I would like you to pay it forward and help another family,” said Mayon.

Mayon believes each person has a duty to pay her blessings forward.

“I just think it’s important when you come from a rough past like I have to try and turn all that hurt into finding a purpose,” said Mayon.