A truck filled with food donations is dropped off Monday at Lakeview School in Durham. (Photo courtesy of West & Woodall Real Estate)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the spirit of giving back and of the holiday season, a Triangle-based company donated 50 bags of food to a Durham school on Monday.

Agents and staff of West & Woodall Real Estate got together to help the students and families of Lakeview School in Durham who might experience food insecurity over the holiday break.

On Thursday, the group was divided into seven teams, each in competition with each other to bring back enough food for seven families based on lists of requested items from the school.

“Our teams of agents and staff are second to none in their commitment to the people in our community,” said co-owner Kirk West. “We knew that they would appreciate getting to take part in this type of activity while having a lot of fun in the process.”

Once the goods were bought and carted back to the office during its holiday party, each team was tasked with packaging them up for the students and their families. A total of about $2,500 in food was purchased and was dropped off to the school on Monday.

Photos courtesy of West & Woodall Real Estate

Bert Woodall, the company’s other owner said, “Because we know that the needs are great for so many this year, we worked with Durham Public Schools to make sure that our efforts were as impactful as possible.”