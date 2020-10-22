Trump Administration invests $960,000 in distance learning telemedicine grants in rural N.C.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WNCT) The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $960,000 to help residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities in rural North Carolina.

In rural North Carolina, Carteret County Community College will use a $960,000 grant to expand course offerings such as photography, information technology, virtual substance abuse certificate programs, and professional development opportunities to the geographically isolated communities of the North Carolina coast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV