Trump Administration invests $960,000 in distance learning telemedicine grants in rural N.C.

(WNCT) The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $960,000 to help residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities in rural North Carolina.

In rural North Carolina, Carteret County Community College will use a $960,000 grant to expand course offerings such as photography, information technology, virtual substance abuse certificate programs, and professional development opportunities to the geographically isolated communities of the North Carolina coast.