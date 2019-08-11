Trump backs meaningful background checks

Pres. Trump says serious discussions are taking place on meaningful background checks when it comes to purchasing guns.

President Trump says he supports “meaningful” background checks on gun purchases in the wake of last week’s mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

The move may bring him into conflict with the NRA, which continues to oppose background checks.

The president made the remarks Friday before attending two fundraisers in the Hamptons.

Trump also took to Twitter. The President said:

….mentally ill or deranged people. I am the biggest Second Amendment person there is, but we all must work together for the good and safety of our Country. Common sense things can be done that are good for everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

