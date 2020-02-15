Trump to hold North Carolina rally the night before primary

The Trump administration will likely submit legal notification on Friday of its intention to implement tariffs on Mexico, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina the night before next month’s primary elections. Trump’s campaign announced on Friday that the president would attend a rally the evening of March 2 at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum.

The president held rallies a few days before the presidential caucus in Iowa and the evening before the New Hampshire primary. Trump won North Carolina by almost 4 percentage points in the 2016 general election.

The state is expected to be a presidential battleground this November. Trump came to Charlotte last week to highlight a new economic revitalization program.