(WGHP) — Easter is almost here.
Whether you’re hosting or attending, Page Stroud of Sociably Yours is here to share some easy Easter Brunch ideas for every bunny.
Mini Ham & Cheese Frittata
Ingredients:
- 6 large eggs
- 4 large egg whites
- 2 tablespoons fat-free milk
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 3 tablespoons of fresh chives
- 3/4 cup of fully cooked ham
- 1 cup of shredded cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl, whisk the first five ingredients until blended; stir in the chives.
- Spray eight muffin cups with cooking spray
- Divide the ham and cheese among the eight muffin cups. Top with egg mixture (filling 3/4 full)
- Bake for about 20-25 minutes
- Enjoy!
Easter Shaped Fruit Pizza
Ingredients:
- Sugar cookie dough
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 6 tablespoons softened butter
- 2 cups of powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
- Using Easter-shaped cookie cutters, cut out shapes from sugar cookie dough. Bake according to the directions
- While cooking, blend together cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla
- Once cooled, frost the cookies and add the fruit
- Enjoy!
Sunrise Spring Splash
Ingredients:
- Lemon-lime soda
- Strawberry lemonade
- Limeade
Directions:
- Fill the glass with equal parts of the ingredients then tir and enjoy!