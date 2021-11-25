TSA: Air travel day before Thanksgiving was 88% of pre-pandemic level

Travelers queue up at the south security checkpoint as traffic increases with the approach of the Thanksgiving Day holiday Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 2.3 million people traveled by air on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, which figured out to 88 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The TSA announced the data on Twitter Thursday morning. It said 2,311,978 people were screened at security checkpoints. That number is 88 percent of the volume of travelers airports saw nationwide in 2019, the TSA said.

Security lines were long Wednesday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and traffic moved slowly when approaching the terminals. There were few, if any, significant delays.

RDU officials said it’ll be about a week before they have data on how many people traveled through the airport.

The busy travel day was largely a welcomed return to normal.

The Hang family, visiting relatives from Los Angeles, said they did not have a typical Thanksgiving a year ago.

“I definitely think it’s more special, more meaningful for families to get together,” Nadia Hang said.