NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – If you love sea turtles and want to know more about these creatures, you might want to check one of these fun free and informative events.

It’s called “Tuesday Turtle Talk.” The program will happen every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and will be hosted by the Topsail Turtle Project and will be located at North Topsail Beach Town Hall. Organizers say anyone and everyone is invited to come to learn about the different species of turtles, their bodies and how they nest.

“We have a small format to give information to just visitors who come into the beach area and don’t know much about turtles and would like to know more because they see our nests,” said Jo Kelley, a Topsail Turtle Project Volunteer.

To learn more information about the Tuesday Turtle Talks, click here to their Facebook page.