Tugboat hits Old Bonner Bridge; Coast Guard responds

OREGON INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard responded when the tugboat Miss Bonnie hit the Old Bonner Bridge in Oregon Inlet, Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard received the report of the allision from a good Samaritan at approximately 11:09 a.m.

“An ‘allision’ is the running of one ship upon another ship that is stationary —distinguished from collision“

The tugboat is currently semi-submerged, leaning up against the Old Bonner Bridge.

All eight people aboard the tugboat returned to shore safely and reported they had no injuries. No pollution has been reported.

The cause of the case is currently under investigation.