TV anchor among 2 killed in New Orleans plane crash, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A New Orleans TV journalist and the pilot of a small plane are dead after their aircraft went down in a field near a city airport.

WVUE-TV confirms that Nancy Parker, a reporter and anchor at the television station for 23 years, was killed in the crash Friday afternoon near Lakefront Airport.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the victims’ names.

The station says the 53-year-old journalist was shooting a story in a stunt plane when the crash occurred.

Nancy Parker in a photo used with permission from WVUE-TV

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the plane was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft that it crashed about a half mile south of the airport under unknown circumstances.

The plane went down near Lakefront Airport, which accommodates smaller aircraft.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold told reporters the plane crashed about 3 p.m., causing a fire.

The FAA sent inspectors to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board representative was expected Saturday.

Parker leaves behind a husband and three children, WVUE reported.