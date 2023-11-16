KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Public Schools is pleased to announce that 12 elementary, middle and high schools have been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for the 2023-2026 program term.

Banks, Moss Hill, Northeast, Northwest, Pink Hill and Southeast elementary schools, Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School, Frink and Woodington middle schools and Kinston, North Lenoir and Early College high schools were selected for this distinction based on their commitment to continuous innovation in education and using Apple products to create exemplary learning practices.

“We are excited about the Apple School of Distinction designation for 12 of our schools. This honor is an affirmation of the hard work that our teachers are devoting each day to the mission of instructional excellence,” LCPS Superintendent Brent Williams said. “I want to congratulate our entire school system family – our staff members, students and parents – for earning this outstanding recognition.”

Apple Distinguished Schools are recognized as some of the most innovative in the world. They’re centers of leadership and educational excellence, with a clear vision for how technology-rich environments support learning goals.

In Apple Distinguished Schools, forward-thinking leaders and their communities work to inspire, imagine, and impact teaching and learning, and they have documented results of academic accomplishments. Schools all over the world are using iPad and Mac to transform learning. As teachers incorporate technology into their lessons, they empower students to lead, learn, and thrive, to discover new opportunities and to make their world a better place.

LCPS is in the ninth year of its digital learning initiative, an ambitious program that put iPads in the hands of all K-12 students and provided iPads and MacBooks to all teachers and administrators. A leader in digital learning, the district pioneered the concept of a one-to-one digital program in the region and was among the first in the state to commit to digital devices as a centerpiece of instruction.

The district will celebrate Apple Distinguished School recognition Monday with students and educators from the honored schools, elected officials and Apple representatives.