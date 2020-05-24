Two additional COVID-19 cases in Craven County, no new recoveries

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Health Officials report two additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
There are currently 183 positive cases. Of those cases, 45 individuals have fully recovered and are doing well out of isolation.
Here is a breakdown of the positive cases:
- 7 have been related to out-of-state travel
- 26 are from community transmission
- 150 are from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case
There are 134 active cases in Craven County. Three of those individuals are currently hospitalized.
To date, four individuals lost their lives as a result of complications with the virus.
Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates as these numbers continue to change.