Two additional COVID-19 cases in Craven County, no new recoveries

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Health Officials report two additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are currently 183 positive cases. Of those cases, 45 individuals have fully recovered and are doing well out of isolation.

Here is a breakdown of the positive cases:

7 have been related to out-of-state travel

26 are from community transmission

150 are from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case

There are 134 active cases in Craven County. Three of those individuals are currently hospitalized.

To date, four individuals lost their lives as a result of complications with the virus.

