Two arrested in Tyrrell Co. after trying to give cell phones, alcohol, tobacco to inmates

Two people have been charged in Tyrrell County after they tried to give cell phones, alcohol, and tobacco to inmates.

An alert correctional officer saw someone trying to put a bag inside the fence line of the Tyrrell County Work Farm. The person was seen running back to a vehicle.

The officer alerted additional staff and an officer was able to follow the vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Plymouth Police Department located the vehicle on US Hwy 64 in Plymouth, NC.

Tyrrell County Sheriff’s has charged two people from Raleigh, NC with separate counts of (Felony) Conspiracy to Provide Cell Phones to Inmate, (Felony) Providing Cell Phones to Inmate, (Felony) Providing Tabaco to Inmate, (Felony) Providing Alcohol to Inmate.

Darius Williams, 44 years of age and Isaac Alexander Wilson, 28 years of age were both charged.