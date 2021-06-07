Two dead after being knocked off Wilkesboro bridge in hit-and-run

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead after they were knocked off a bridge in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

Wilkesboro Police Department announced on their Facebook page that they got a call around 2:30 Sunday afternoon about two people underneath the Curtis Bridge. When they arrived on the scene they found a man and a woman dead.

Police believe they were walking along the Curtis Bridge over the Yadkin River when they were hit and knocked off of the bridge to the ground below.

Wilkesboro PD are working to notify their families before releasing their identity to the public.

They are currently searching for the car involved in this hit-and-run. If you have any information about this incident, call the Wilkesboro PD at 336-667-7277.