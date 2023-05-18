GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after an extensive drug investigation.

The investigation was conducted by NC ALE and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and was how the deputies were able to obtain a search warrant. During the search on May 15, deputies found 54 grams of what is suspected to be Fentanyl along with paraphernalia and narcotics.

Tony James Rouse, 46 years old, and 32 year old Ashley Brooke Radford were arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit on May 17. They were charged with Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Rouse and Radford were taken to Greene County Detention Center and put under a $1,027,000 secured Bond.