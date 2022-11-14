GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, Inc. or Greenville MRI, LLC have both proposed to acquire one fixed MRI scanner through a certificate of need application with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Greenville MRI currently has two MRI scanners at its Greenville facility. If the request is fulfilled in their favor, the cost is estimated at $2 million for completion in January 2024.

The estimated cost of the project would be $2.3 million, if granted, for Orthopaedic East. There are no MRI scanners that their Greenville facility.

On Dec. 15, a public hearing for the projects will be held at 10 a.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium at the Pitt County Administrative office building.

Written comments concerning the proposals may be submitted to DHSR.com.comments@dhhs.nc.gov. Comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.