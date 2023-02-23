WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Even as some cases drag on involving North Carolinians and their activities at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, two more fates became known in recent weeks.
The trial of former High Point Police officer Laura Steele continues in U.S. District Court, where Judge Ahmit P. Meta earlier denied her motion for a bench trial.
Steele faces six counts listed in an eighth superseding indictment filed in June against a group of eight who are alleged to have assisted Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, in planning to disrupt that lawful transfer of power in Washington.
But Matthew Beddingfield, 22, of Middlesex and Grayson Sherrill, 23, of Cherryville both pleaded guilty in separate hearings in recent weeks and are awaiting their formal sentencing.
Beddingfield on Feb. 16 pleaded guilty to a single count of assaulting a police officer. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols accepted the prosecutor’s agreement to drop the seven other counts Beddingfield faced, which included remaining on a restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon.
Sherrill on Feb. 3 also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assaulting police for his actions at the Capitol. He faces a statutory maximum of 8 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has been set for May 1.
A third defendant, Aiden Bilyard, 20, who at 18 was the youngest person charged for crimes on Jan. 6, remains in jail awaiting formal sentencing that had been scheduled for Feb. 2. He is charged with carrying a canister of pepper gel and pointing its nozzle at officers defending the Capitol and then spraying them.
The trial of Bradley Stuart Bennett of Trinity was scheduled to begin on Monday, but its status is unclear. Bennett had declined a plea deal in October.
Those charged and convicted
They are among the 25 defendants from the state charged for being among the thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump, allegedly inspired by Trump’s unfounded rhetoric about a stolen election, who stormed the Capitol in a deadly siege designed to disrupt the constitutional process of confirming President Joe Biden’s election in November 2020.
A report by the bipartisan Jan. 6 committee confirmed how sometimes armed and violent protestors broke through windows and doors, discarded barricades and overran Capitol police and other guards to parade through the halls of Congress even as members of the House and Senate hid in fear and pleaded for help in securing the building and protecting themselves.
There were hundreds of injuries to law enforcement officers, death threats on the life of Vice President Mike Pence and others, and, ultimately, seven lives were lost during or after the insurrection.
Most recent court records suggest that more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states. More than 465 have pleaded guilty, and more than 335 of them have been sentenced.
Among those 25 from North Carolina who have been charged or convicted, six are residents of the Piedmont Triad. Some are appearing as witnesses in ongoing trials of the leaders of militia groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
Seven of the 25 have been sentenced to prison terms. One received a suspended sentence. Several more should learn their fates in the next few weeks. Some have completed their sentences.
Most recent cases
Court documents state that on Jan. 6, 2021, when he went to the Capitol, Beddingfield was out on bail on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in December 2019. He pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to probation.
But he was arrested in February 2022 and was charged with jumping over barriers and attacking U.S. Capitol Police officers with a metal flagpole. He also is charged with trying to storm the Senate side of the Capitol.
He will be sentenced on June 22 and could receive as much as 8 years in prison.
Sherrill also is charged with using a metal pole in attacking officers as he sought to get inside the Capitol. Court records say he was observed trying to climb scaffolding and scale walls. His group attacked police with chemical sprays and other loose objects.
Then he and a co-defendant “each picked up a metal pole that had been broken off from a metal bicycle barricade. They carried the metal poles with them throughout the remainder of their time on restricted grounds and inside the Capitol building.”
He carried the metal pole inside the same Senate Wing as did Beddingfield and was inside for approximately 34 minutes.
Upcoming cases involving North Carolinians
Johnny Harris of Shelby is scheduled for a bench trial starting Monday, and Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey and his wife, Tara Aileen Stottlemyer Shalvey, both of Conover, pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 and had been scheduled to be sentenced. Court records don’t indicate their statuses.
DJ Shalvey is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday and could face a prison sentence of 41 to 51 months and fines between $15,000 and $150,000. She had been scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20 and could face a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months and fines between $7,500 and $75,000.
The Jan. 6 cases from North Carolina
Here’s a rundown of the Jan. 6 cases involving North Carolinians based on information posted on the Capitol Breach database.
Stephen Maury Baker
FROM: Garner
ARRESTED: Feb. 1, 2021. ARRAIGNED: April 27, 2021 (pleaded not guilty to two charges).
CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on May 10, 2022, to:
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
SENTENCE: 24 months of probation after 9 days of intermittent confinement (3 consecutive weekends) and $500 restitution.
Matthew Jason Beddingfield
FROM: Smithfield
ARRESTED: Feb. 8, 2022
CHARGES:
- Civil disorder
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous or deadly weapon
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building
- Impeding passage through Capitol grounds or buildings
- Act of physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
STATUS: Pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 to a single count of assaulting a police officer. His maximum sentence would be 8 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.
Bradley Stuart Bennett
FROM: Trinity
ARRESTED: April 12, 2021. INDICTED: April 21, 2021. ARRAIGNED: Pleaded not guilty. ARRAIGNED: April 29, 2021 (pleaded not guilty). REINDICTED ON TRUE BILL: Jan. 1, 2022.
CHARGES:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
- Obstruction of justice/official proceeding
STATUS: He declined a plea deal on Oct. 28 and was scheduled for trial to begin on Feb. 21.
Jeremy Bertino
FROM: Belmont
CHARGED: Oct. 6, 2022.
CHARGES: Bertino is charged as a member of the Proud Boys along with Charles Donohue and pleaded guilty on the same day he was charged, Oct. 6, to two counts. He is expected to testify in the Proud Boys conspiracy trial:
- Seditious conspiracy
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
STATUS: No sentencing date has been set. He could face 51 to 63 months in prison and fines of $20,000 to $200,000. He has agreed to restitution of $2,000 and could seek to be placed in witness protection. He also waived various rights.
Aiden Bilyard
FROM: Raleigh
ARRESTED: Nov. 22, 2001
CHARGES: Charged on eight counts related to being in the Capitol and wielding a dangerous weapon, he pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to one count:
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly and dangerous weapon.
STATUS: He was jailed after pleading guilty and faces a potential sentence of 46 to 57 months. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 2, but there has been no update on that status.
Lewis Easton Cantwell
FROM: Asheville
INDICTED: Feb. 5, 2021. ARRESTED: Feb. 18, 2021.
CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022, to Count 1 of six original charges:
- Obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement during the commission of civil disorder and aiding and abetting.
SENTENCED: Dec. 6, 2022, to 5 months in prison. 3 years of probation.
Charles Donohoe
FROM: Kernersville
ARRESTED: March 17, 2021. ARRAIGNED: April 6, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: March 7, 2022.
CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on April 8, 2022, to two of six original charges:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers
STATUS: Donohoe was state president of Proud Boys and was affiliated with five members charged with seditious conspiracy. No sentencing date is set. He faces up to 8 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. The judge has said jail time is likely. He is expected to testify this year against the leaders of the Proud Boys.
Edward George Jr.
FROM: Fayetteville
ARRESTED: July 24, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Superseding indictment of 9 charges in July 2021
CHARGES:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
- Civil disorder
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers
- Theft of government property, aiding and abetting
STATUS: No update to his file since August 2021. He remains free on personal recognizance.
Joseph David Gietzen
FROM: Sanford
INDICTED: April 1, 2022. ARRESTED: May 11, 2022.
CHARGES: He is shown in the court filings as struggling with police outside the Capitol. In one video, the filing says, “an officer winds up surrounded by members of the crowd and Gietzen appears to grab the officer by the throat or face mask.” He later is seen holding a long pole and seen to “hit the officer next to him with the pole, striking him in the shoulder between his protective gear.” He also is identified, the report says, as being in the front of the throng and extending the poll as they attempt to get past law enforcement officers.
- Civil disorder aiding and abetting
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, 2 counts
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous weapon
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
- Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings
STATUS: No update since May 11.
Tate James Grant
FROM: Cary
ARRESTED: Oct. 14, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Dec. 15, 2021
CHARGES: The charging document says that video images show Grant inside the Senate offices.
- Civil disorder
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
STATUS: No update since Dec. 20, 2021.
Johnny Harris
FROM: Shelby
ARRESTED: March 18, 2021. ARRAIGNED: May 27, 2021 (pleaded not guilty).
CHARGES:
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions
- Engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
- Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on the Capitol buildings or grounds
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
STATUS: Remains on personal recognizance. A bench trial is scheduled for Feb. 27.
Ethan Stephen Horn
FROM: Raleigh
ARRESTED: April 9, 2021. CHARGED: April 13, 2021. ARRAIGNED: April 27, 2021 (pleaded not guilty)
CHARGES:
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
STATUS: Remains on personal recognizance. There has been no update since September 2021.
James Little
FROM: Claremont
CHARGES:
- Pleaded guilty to Count 4 of five original charges: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
SENTENCED: March 21, 2022, to 60 days in jail to be followed by 36 months of probation and $500 restitution.
Phillip James Mault
FROM: Fort Bragg
CHARGES:
- Pleaded guilty on April 22, 2022, to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, one of seven charges he had faced with codefendant Cody Mattice.
SENTENCED: July 15 to 44 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release and $2,000 restitution.
Cleveland Meredith Jr.
FROM: Hayesville
ARRESTED: Jan. 8, 2021. INDICTED: Feb. 26, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: April 2, 2021. ARRAIGNED: Aug. 11, 2021 (pleaded not guilty).
CHARGES: He arrived in Washington armed and was founded to have made threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, 2021, to one count of four.
- Interstate communication and threats
SENTENCED: Dec. 14, 2021, to 28 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.
Benjamin Robinson
FROM: Matthews
ARRESTED: May 20, 2022
CHARGES: Investigators say they identified a man named Linwood Robinson by matching video to a prior arrest photo and his cell phone records. Benjamin Robinson is one of Linwood Robinson’s two sons (with Linwood Alan Robinson II, a daughter-in-law (Brittany Nicole Robinson) and an unnamed grandchild who were observed inside the Capitol building. The report says they were unlawfully on the grounds and engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct. It’s unclear why the complaint lists only one family member.
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
STATUS: No update since the arrest. He is free on personal recognizance.
Anthony Joseph Scirica
FROM: Winston-Salem
ARRESTED: June 16, 2021. CHARGED: July 8, 2021
CHARGES:
- Pleaded guilty to one of four original charges: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
SENTENCED: Jan. 20, 2022, to 15 days of incarceration, $500 fine and $500 restitution.
Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey
FROM: Conover
CHARGED WITH: His wife, Tara Aileen Shalvey
ARRESTED: March 9, 2021. INDICTED: April 30, 2021. ARRAIGNED: May 18, 2021 (pleaded not guilty to all charges). SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Feb. 2, 2022
CHARGES: Charged with his wife, he pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to two counts of the original six he had faced and agreed to cooperate with investigators by allowing them access to his social media accounts:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Assaulting a police officer
STATUS: He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 24 and could face a prison sentence of 41 to 51 months and fines between $15,000 and $150,000.
Grayson Sherrill
FROM: Cherryville
ARRESTED: March 1, 2001. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Dec. 16, 2021
CHARGES:
- Civil disorder
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous or deadly weapon
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous or deadly weapon
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Act of physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
His charges were separated from the original indictment that included Elliot Bishal and Elisa Irizarry. No update since Jan. 3, 2022.
STATUS: Pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers. He faces a statutory maximum of 8 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has been set for May 1.
Christopher Raphael (Chris) Spencer (indicted with Virginia Marie Spencer)
FROM: Winston-Salem
ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2021. CHARGED: Jan. 23, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: March 10, 2021. ARRAIGNMENT: Pleaded not guilty to all counts on March 31, 2021.
CHARGES: Video evidence listed in the statement of facts showed Spencer at various times inside the Capitol during the insurrection. He is said to be among a group of men who were berating and cursing police officers and yelling “break it down” at the door to the House of Representatives.
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
STATUS: No update since Aug. 4, 2021, following a status conference.
Virginia Marie (Jenny) Spencer
FROM: Durham
ARRESTED: Feb. 8, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: March 10, 2021. ARRAIGNMENT: Pleaded not guilty to all counts on March 31, 2021.
CHARGES:
- Pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2021, to one of five original counts: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
SENTENCED: Jan. 19 to 90 days incarceration, $500 restitution
Laura Steele
FROM: Thomasville
ARRESTED: Feb. 17, 2021. CHARGED: March 12, 2021. EIGHTH SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: June 22, 2022
CHARGES: She is one of eight defendants from the Oath Keepers and is named in seven of nine charges.
- Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties
- Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Civil disorder and aiding and abetting
- Tampering with documents and proceedings and aiding and abetting (she’s the only one of several charged with this). Burned and destroyed evidence in involvement in the attack
STATUS: Trial is underway.
Tara Aileen Stottlemyer
FROM: Conover
AKA: Tara Aileen Shalvey, charged with Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey
ARRESTED: Sept. 14, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Feb. 2, 2022
CHARGES: Charged with her husband, she pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to one count of the original five she had faced and agreed to cooperate with investigators by allowing them access to her social media accounts:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
STATUS: She was scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20 and could face a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months and fines between $7,500 and $75,000.
William Todd Wilson
FROM: Newton Grove
CHARGED: May 4, 2022.
CHARGES: He is a member of the Oath Keepers charged with leader Stewart Rhodes on two counts and is said to have helped plan the attack and destroyed his cell phone. He is said to be the first Oath Keeper to enter the Capitol. He pleaded guilty on the day he was charged, May 4.
- Seditious conspiracy
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
STATUS: He has agreed to testify in ongoing court cases. No sentencing date has been set. He could face a prison term of between 63 and 78 months and fines of $25,000 to $250,000. He has agreed to $2,000 in restitution and waived various rights.
Mark Matthew Wood
FROM: Reidsville
ARRESTED: March 5, 2021. INDICTED: MARCH 17, 2021. ARRAIGNED: March 23, 2021 (pleaded not guilty to six counts)
CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on May 27, 2022, to:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building
SENTENCED: Nov. 28, 2022, to 3 years of probation, including 12 months of home detention, 100 hours of community service and $2,000 restitution.