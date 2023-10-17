WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the conviction and sentencing of two men in the robbery of an Aurora restaurant in 2022.

Justin Paul, 30, from Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 51, from Washington, were arrested for the robbery of Frank and Shirley’s restaurant in Aurora. The robbery happened on the morning of October 24, 2022.

Paul was charged with Felony Assault With a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle. He was sentenced to 127-165 months in the Division of Adult Corrections.

Adams was charged with Felony Assault With a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle. He was sentenced to 110 – 144 months in the Division of Adult Corrections.