WASHINGTON, N.C.— Beaufort County Community College nominated two students, Johnny Blaylock and Lora Dozier, for the Phi Theta Kappa All-USA New Century Transfer Pathway Awards. The student receiving the highest All-USA Academic Team application score in each state is named a New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar. Students nominated for the Transfer Pathway are planning to transfer to the four-year college after graduation.

The program annually recognizes 104 scholars. Each New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar receives special recognition at the American Association of Community Colleges Convention. In 2019, Beaufort CCC student Leah Beth Warren went on the become an All-USA Scholar.

To be eligible for this program, students must apply for the All-USA Academic Team and are nominated by their college. All nominees receive a $250 scholarship.

The New Century Pathway Scholarship program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges, and Phi Theta Kappa.

Johnny Blaylock, 39, is a Chocowinity resident and a part of the criminal justice technology program. Blaylock attended Southside High School and is a first-generation college student. He is the son of Lloyd Blaylock and Crystal Schneider and a father of two. Blaylock currently works at the Washington Police Department as a police officer and plans to continue his education until he earns a master’s degree. Through the police department, he volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club and Washington Montessori Public Charter School.

Lora Dozier, 21, is a Washington resident and part of the business administration program. Dozier attended Terra Ceia Christian School and plans to continue her education at East Carolina University until she earns a master’s degree. She is the spouse of Colton Toler.

“These students have not only met but exceeded the academic challenges set before them,” said Jamie Cohick, Beaufort CCC counselor. “Their commitment to learning, resilience in the face of

challenges, and passion knowledge are nothing short of commendable. We celebrate the pursuit of wisdom, the thirst for knowledge, and the resilience to overcome academic hurdles.”