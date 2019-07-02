Two nursing students in Beaufort County receive DAISY Awards

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)

Two nursing students at Beaufort County Community College have each received an award from the Diseases Attacking the Immune System (DAISY) Foundation for their care to patients and their families.

During the recent nurse pinning ceremony at BCCC, nursing students Tony Jordan and Cecelia Claudio received the DAISY-In-Training Award “for their delivery of clinical care in an extraordinary and compassionate way to patients and their families during their time as student nurses.”

Jordan and Claudio were each given a DAISY pin and a Healer’s Touch stone sculpture, which is hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes. The 33-year-old died of complications of the auto-immune disease idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a disorder that leads to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding. The Barnes family honored Patrick’s life by founding the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation to honor the extraordinary care, compassion and kindness Patrick received from his nurses. The DAISY-In-Training Award recognizes student nurses who exemplify those qualities.