Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Two people in Beaufort County charged with possession of drugs near middle school

News
Posted: / Updated:

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Two people are charged with having drugs within 1,000 feet of Chocowinity Middle School, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 25, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Lawrence Tetterton and 28-year-old Precious Barnes.

Officials conducted a search warrant on a hotel room located at the Baymont Hotel in Chocowinity, located next to Chocowinity Middle School.

Cocaine, heroin and marijuana packaged for resale were found during the search.

Tetterton and Barnes were confined in the Beaufort County Deterntion center under a $40,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV