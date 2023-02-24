CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested two teens for the Feb. 1 murder of a man in southeast Charlotte.

The man died after he was shot multiple times, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Feb. 24, CMPD charged 19-year-old Makayla Evans-Goodman and 18-year-old Marod Damont Cloud after interviewing them.

Both teens were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Cloud got an additional charge of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road where they discovered 37-year-old Michael Elite White suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

White was pronounced dead on the scene. On Friday, CMPD reached out to White’s family to inform them of the arrests.

CMPD said the investigation into the deadly shooting remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.