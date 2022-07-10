ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police were investigating a shooting that sent two 18-year-olds to the hospital Saturday.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two teens, who were not identified, with gunshot wounds. Officials believe the shooting happened one block over on Windsor Drive.

One of the victims was taken to Nash General while the other was taken to ECU Health in Greenville.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.